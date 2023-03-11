Ask the Expert
Remember this: Saving your memories and reversing cognitive decline

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Forgetting appointments, losing your train of thought, and feeling overwhelmed by making decisions or accomplishing a task are all signs of cognitive decline. Across the globe, 55 million people suffer from dementia. Here in the states, one in nine people will be diagnosed with it. Age is the number one risk factor. But there are other things you may be doing that could impact your memory. The good news is, there are things you can do right now that will help to improve your memory.

“Recalling names became more and more difficult over time,” says John Whitley.

Forgetting is a classic sign of cognitive decline. But not all the memory issues are irreversible. An instant way to begin saving yourself is to quit smoking. A study out of Ohio State University found smokers were twice as likely to experience brain problems than their peers.

Also, get moving. A recent study discovered an exercise sweet spot that reverses cognitive decline. The team found that 35 days of continuous exercise improved memory and learning. A Duke study found that after six months, people who either walked, biked, or jogged three times a week for 45 minutes and ate a healthy diet, were better at planning and organizing.

Another way to improve your memory is to ensure you get enough sleep.

“A third of Americans are sleeping lesser than they should,” Dr. Jagdish Khubchadani, from New Mexico State University, said.

Research out of Harvard found sleeping less than six hours a night increases the plaques in the brain that lead to cognitive decline.

Also, check your blood pressure. Preventing or controlling high blood pressure not only helps your heart, but your brain too. Multiple studies have shown that high blood pressure in your 40s, 50s and 60s increases your risk of cognitive decline later in life. Another good idea is to get your hearing checked. People over 75 with hearing loss are twice as likely to develop dementia than people without a hearing problem.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

