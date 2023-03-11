Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Listen Up! You could be hurting your hearing

For many people, hearing loss is preventable.
For many people, hearing loss is preventable.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports two out of 10 people in the United States between the ages of 20 and 69 have permanent hearing loss. However, for many, hearing loss is preventable. There are things you can do now to protect one of your most vital senses.

A multi-university study found one billion people are expected to lose their hearing. And it’s not just affecting the elderly.

According to Doctor Mark Widick, MD, a Neural Otolaryngologist Specialist with ENT Associates of South Florida, “age doesn’t really seem to play a role here; it can be somebody very young or very old.”

The CDC says safe listening occurs at 85 decibels, which is equivalent to a food blender. Things such as blow dryers and lawnmowers exceed the safe levels. City traffic comes in at 90 decibels, listening to music from your smartphone can be as high as 105 decibels, and event venues emit noises as loud as 104 to 112 decibels.

Your overall health can also contribute to hearing loss. Types 1 and 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol affect almost every cell in the body including the ears. Even pain relievers, like aspirin and ibuprofen, could do damage in high amounts.

Also, try using noise-cancelling headphones to reduce background noise. If you are in an area where you can’t control the sound levels, stand farther away from the speakers, and take a break from the noise every 15 minutes. Make sure to also give your hearing a break for at least 18 hours after lots of loud noises.

“There’s no shame in getting your hearing tested,” Audiologist Ann Eddins, PhD, said.

If you have trouble hearing high-pitched sounds like your doorbell or telephone, it could be one of the first signs you’re experiencing hearing loss. If this happens, be sure to consult your doctor.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially severe weather is expected on Sunday.
Potentially severe weather expected Sunday
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident
Dougherty County was considered an early hotspot for the virus.
Dougherty Co. marks third year of COVID-19 pandemic
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say

Latest News

Economic activity and recent years have shown that local businesses are at the front of driving...
Shop Small: Local businesses help build communities
2023 comes with a standard deduction increase to $12,950 for single filers and married couples...
What you need to know before you file your taxes
About 62 percent of high school graduates enroll in college.
What kids should know before starting college
Whether it’s your eye shadow, toothpaste, hair care products, nail polish remover, or hand...
Poison Prevention Month: Toxins hiding in plain sight