First Alert Forecast - First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, March 12th, 2023

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some fairly quiet conditions will continue throughout the rest of this evening, as winds eventually become more southerly. Winds out of the south will deliver more moisture into Southwest Georgia. Fog development is possible as overcast skies move in into the morning on Sunday. The main story right now will be the severe weather threat that is possible as we go on into the PM hours on Sunday. Sunday morning we’ll start out mostly quiet across the area, but as we continue through the day a frontal system pushes toward the area. Highs will remain warm in the middle 70s for Sunday with areas in the South getting into the upper 70s. Breezy conditions are possible outside of the thunderstorms with southerly winds gusting toward 30 mph. We’ll start to see the support of storm development really began during the peak heating of the day. We are under the peak spots for severe weather which places us at a Slight Risk ( 2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats during these afternoon and evening storms will be damaging winds, hail, and a tornado threat. The exact timing looks to be between 1 PM and 11 PM on Sunday . We could still see a few strong storms that bring in damaging winds and heavy rainfall after this initial line.

However as the frontal system lifts out of the region, the boundary will bring in a cooler and drier air mass. Monday will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s with more days like this to come. Dry days from Monday through Thursday. We will see a new warm-up again throughout the late week with a new chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday into Saturday.

