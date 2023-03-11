Ask the Expert
Delete it: What not to put on your resume

If your resume isn’t helping you land your dream job, there could be a good reason. While resumes include a lot of information about you, experts say there are some things you should leave out.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Your resume is the first impression you give potential employers. But only about 2-3% of resumes sent in result in an interview. If your resume isn’t helping you land your dream job, there could be a good reason. While resumes include a lot of information about you, experts say there are some things you should leave out.

First, don’t provide an unprofessional email address, as it is a red flag for hiring managers. Refrain from including unnecessary personal information, such as age, your religious beliefs, or political affiliations unless they are directly related to your desired job. Also, never include photos. One report found 88% of resumes are rejected because they contain a photo. It’s also best to leave out your current or previous salary as this info could result in getting underpaid.

Including your street address is no longer necessary and may pose a security risk. If you’re looking to relocate it might be best to remove your location altogether.

Always make sure to remove spelling or grammatical errors. Surveys have shown this is the number one resume mistake that can cost you the job.

Although it may be obvious to some, never exaggerate or make dishonest statements. If your hiring manager asks for proof, you will blow your chances of getting the job.

One study found more than six in 10 resumes contained at least one spelling mistake, and the average time employers spend reading resumes is six to seven seconds.

