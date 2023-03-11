Cellphone Safety: how to stay safe when using your cellphone

Ask the Expert
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — On average, Americans check their phones at least 96 times per day and spend about five hours and 24 minutes on their mobile devices daily. Whether it’s texting, facetime, or social media, there are some things you should never do with your cell phone.

First, never call back an unknown number. Scammers often use familiar area codes to gain your trust while gaining access to your information. Experts also say it’s a bad idea to access banking information from your device, as some banking apps lack proper security features. When it comes to apps, never download them from third-party websites. It may give you paid software for free, but it opens you up to malware.

Also, avoid storing passwords and important information on your device. Apps like LastPass and 1password offer secure ways to store passwords.

When charging your cellphone, avoid using a public charging station. Charging stations can be easily modified to give cybercriminals access to your phone. It’s also important to turn off your phone frequently. It wipes all the cache and temporary data stored on your phone, which clears up storage and gives you a longer battery life.

One last smart tip is to be careful when using battery-saving apps. Most of the apps consume your battery life when it’s running in the background, and they are usually a waste of money.

