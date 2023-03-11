Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD looking for store shooting incident suspect

Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany convenience store.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a shooting incident that happened at an East Albany convenience store.

Abrams Jonathan Brown, 19, is wanted on six counts of reckless conduct, one count of possession of a firearm during certain crimes and two counts of criminal trespass.

APD officials said on March 4 at Brothers Convenience Store, a man was caught on surveillance video running in and out of the store shooting a black handgun. A store window and a customer’s vehicle in the parking lot was damaged.

Brown is described as 5′6 and weighs 137 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially severe weather is expected on Sunday.
Potentially severe weather expected Sunday
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident
Dougherty County was considered an early hotspot for the virus.
Dougherty Co. marks third year of COVID-19 pandemic
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say

Latest News

Moody Air Force Base Fire Fighters joined the City of Valdosta Fire Fighters to participate in...
Valdosta Fire Department conducts live fire training
WALB
The Valdosta Fire Department have been participating in structure burnings
Potentially severe weather is expected on Sunday.
Potentially severe weather expected Sunday
WALB
Potentially severe weather expected on Sunday