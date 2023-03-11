APD looking for store shooting incident suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a shooting incident that happened at an East Albany convenience store.

Abrams Jonathan Brown, 19, is wanted on six counts of reckless conduct, one count of possession of a firearm during certain crimes and two counts of criminal trespass.

APD officials said on March 4 at Brothers Convenience Store, a man was caught on surveillance video running in and out of the store shooting a black handgun. A store window and a customer’s vehicle in the parking lot was damaged.

Brown is described as 5′6 and weighs 137 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

