Albany hosts COVID Seminar discussing the effects on mental health

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health System leaders now believe COVID-19 is endemic and it will not be going away.

Mental health is front and center for those that battled and survived COVID.

Healthcare professionals learned since the outbreak of COVID-19, many have suffered from the mental effects of this virus after a confirmed diagnosis.

“One word for me because I’m dealing with it is depression. Depression is real. One moment I’m ok, then the next minute I’m crying really uncontrollably like what’s going on? It’s simply because there is so much and when you look around there is so much hurt and pain even after COVID,” said Anne Johnson, President/CEO of HEART Organization, Inc.

Anne Johnson, a member of, Heart Organization says dealing with COVID was personal for her, and that it’s okay to feel how you are feeling.

Patrick Smith, a Licensed Professional Counselor with Albany Area Primary Health Care was able to understand his patients, especially the youth that has been isolated largely due to COVID-19.

“We all want to be able to improve and live a functional the best life that we can. And getting therapy is that, it’s important to be able to find a therapist that you are able to relate to. Who can come to you, touch you, and be real with you and get on your level and understand,” said Patrick Smith a Licensed Professional Counselor with Albany Area Primary Health Care.

"Therapists have therapists too" as some of the healthcare professionals stated. Therapy doesn't have to always exist at an office, but being self-aware is key. (Source: WALB)

Jaye Rodriguez, a healthcare professional, says self-care is a way to cope during and even after COVID-19 is important.

“Your voice is the most dominant voice in your life, so if you are hearing yourself all day long, and it’s not anything that is positive what do you expect will happen? You are manifesting what we are focusing on,” said Jaye Kiani Rodriguez, Psy.D, LPC, CPCS.

The main theme all the experts honed in on at a COVID seminar today was being able to meet their patients where they are. Tamiko Ross-Jackson explains how she caters to her target audience.

“The way I meet them where they are is to hear their story. To see how can I assist them, in what way can I assist them, and in what ways they like to do things. Just come to a medium of what we can do to assist them in moving them to another level, another mindset, another way of life,” said Tamiko Ross-Jackson Bachelor in Psychology and Master in Human Services.

The aftermath of COVID-19 looks different for everyone. Healthcare leaders say when people take control of their own health and get help after dealing with COVID, they can tell their own stories.

The organizers of this event will be hosting another panel on Saturday, March 25th from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on college students.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.