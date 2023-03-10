Ask the Expert
Several rounds of rain on the way

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers Thursday afternoon. Rain chances rise through the evening into Friday. Tomorrow rain with isolated thunderstorms continue into the afternoon. Heads up a few strong-severe storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Rain ends late afternoon into early evening as a cold front slide east. Winds shift northwest with gradual clearing and cooler 40s into Saturday morning.

For the weekend, Saturday sunny and dry with seasonal highs in the upper 60s lows 70s. As another storm system moves east cloudy Sunday with showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon into early Monday. A few storms may become strong-severe.

Monday afternoon through Thursday drier and colder with below average temperatures. Highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 30s and 40s. Prepare for near/to freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Warming with chances of rain the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

