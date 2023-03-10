Potentially severe weather expected Sunday
First Alert Weather Day declared
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially severe weather is expected on Sunday.
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Most of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out five risk level.
Potential threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail.
The projected timing on Sunday is 2-10 p.m.
An additional 1 inch of rain will also be possible.
