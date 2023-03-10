Ask the Expert
Man convicted in Dougherty Co. sex crimes trial

James Edward Collins was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two other sexual...
James Edward Collins was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two other sexual offense counts.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted on several sex offenses following a week-long trial in Dougherty County, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

James Edward Collins was found guilty of two counts of child molestation and two other sexual offense counts.

Edwards’ office said the jury, which reached a verdict on Friday, deliberated for less than an hour.

Collins has not been sentenced but a sentencing of up to 100 years in prison will be considered.

“I want to assure our citizens that this office is actively engaged in prosecuting all crimes in our community, especially those serious violent crimes, and our efforts have been met with success, thanks to our law enforcement community and concerned citizens stepping forward to voice their intolerance of such crimes when they witness it,” Edwards sai. “Thanks to these combined efforts, we have gained conviction after conviction against criminals who have perpetrated crimes in Dougherty County.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

