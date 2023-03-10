Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Strong storms today, Severe Storms possible Sunday
There's a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms today. It's a one out of five lowest threat mainly it's going to be small hail and gusty winds but there's a 5%
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms from 10am-5pm Today. That includes a 5% chance of damaging winds & large hail. Rain totals should generally stay less than an inch. Seasonable sunshine Saturday. Sunday turns stormy by afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms 2pm-10pm. Drier and cooler weather take over Monday. Colder mid-week with frost likely.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
Daysia Sabb is a 16-year-old female weighing 95 pounds and measuring 5'2.
Albany police find missing teen
A gun and police tape.
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting
APD: Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing, fighting
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Several rounds of rain on the way
First round of rain on Friday
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday March 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather