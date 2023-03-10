First Alert Weather
Strong storms today, Severe Storms possible Sunday
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms from 10am-5pm Today. That includes a 5% chance of damaging winds & large hail. Rain totals should generally stay less than an inch. Seasonable sunshine Saturday. Sunday turns stormy by afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms 2pm-10pm. Drier and cooler weather take over Monday. Colder mid-week with frost likely.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
