‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident

REBECCA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia teen’s health is improving after a crash almost took his life.

Family and community are making sure Eli Girffin’s life returns to normal as soon as possible

Griffin’s life took a turn when his skull detached from his spine in a car wreck last August. He was on his way to a school football game.

“We were given the news that night that it’s not good. He’s only got maybe a 15% chance to live through the night,” Derek Pilkinton, his father, said.

Both Derek and Brittany Pilkinton agreed that they couldn’t see Eli in a state where all he could do is blink. They received news that they could opt for more surgery, but it wouldn’t guarantee him any more of a life than he had.

“I said, ‘do you want us to keep fighting to get your surgery to see what we can do.’ He blinked, yes,” Brittany, his mother, said.

Life wasn’t easy for Eli growing up. Derek and Brittany took Eli in after a family tragedy happened when he was only 10. Since then, he also lost his brother. Although life has been chaotic, Griffin has always been a fighter. He showed this on the wrestling mat and on the football field at Crisp Academy.

“Everybody loves Eli. He’d do anything that you ask him to do. He has a heart of gold. He wants to succeed with everything he tried to do,” said Don Odom, his football and baseball coach.

A few weeks before the crash, Derek and Brittany moved homes. They also learned that they were expecting twins. So as they prepared for that, they were also back and forth to Shepherd’s Center, a hospital in Atlanta. They constantly coordinate with family visiting Grfiin in the hospital with balancing work and life.

That’s been their life since August.

Brittany and Derek Pilkinton are grateful for the community's response to their son, Eli. (WALB)

Currently, Griffin is better and he continues to crack a smile when in and out of surgery. There still are more hurdles to cross. Derek said he is starting to move his fingers. Griffin can now carry on conversations, but he can’t speak.

“I just have to read his lips. It’s not that big of a deal. His abilities physically are very limited. But I’ll take any disability that he has to be able to have him mentally,” Derek said.

In recent months, painters, carpenters, plumbers and electricians have volunteered to build Griffin an apartment on their family property. This is so he can be independent as he’s 18. It will fully support Griffin to live on his own. The building is just mere feet from his family so he can call for help when needed. Griffin will have to use a straw to move around. It will be a “smart house” according to the family that will be adapted with Griffin’s limited motor skills.

“It’s because of men who donated their time every single day coming out there to work. It wasn’t because of me and Britney, it’s because of Eli and the kid he was,” Derek said.

Brittany said the generosity of people shows there is still good in this world. They hope to get Griffin back home by early April. You can monitor his progress on Facebook here.

