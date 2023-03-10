‘Every time he gets to play, it becomes his world’: Valdosta’s Miracle League adult team plays first game of the season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, WALB highlighted the Miracle League of Valdosta. It’s a sports program in Valdosta for children and adults with disabilities. Now, they’re having their first adult game of the season.

This opportunity gives them a chance to be a part of a team and have some fun. They have been giving opportunities to children and adults for 10 years now. Board members say players receive five-star treatment every game.

“I believe everybody enjoys Miracle League from our buddies to our athletes and our parents. Our athletes get the five-star treatment,” Sydney Prince, Miracle League board member and VLPRA therapeutic supervisor, said.

Miracle League of Valdosta Board Member Sydney Prince says she enjoys making the athlete's experience memorable. (Source: WALB)

Athletes can hype the crowd up before they bat, run home runs every time it’s their turn, and even do cartwheels when they cross home plate.

“The friendships are good. I like being able to hang with all my friends,” Clay Doub, one Miracle League athlete, said. “I love it here. I like it here. I love the weather here, and to be able to compete here.”

Valdosta’s Miracle League adult team plays first game of the season

The Miracle League of Valdosta’s field incorporates five to six sports. On Thursday, they started their season off with kickball.

“This allows any disability, no matter if it’s physical, if it’s mental, if it’s intellectual, everybody can come out and have an equal playing field,” Prince said. “Everybody gets to have their own slice of paradise when they’re on the Miracle League field. It’s always one for the books.”

The league’s fans say having a team for children and adults with disabilities is crucial for this community.

“It actually gives everybody, my son and his friends, the whole journey,” Wallace Lucas, parent of athlete

Jason Lucas, said. “It gives them opportunity. It gives them a lot of excitement. It gives them a chance that they don’t get otherwise. Every time he gets to play, it becomes his world.”

Wallace Lucas is the father of Jason Lucas. He says he enjoys watching his son play every game. (Source: WALB)

If you happened to miss Thursday’s game, the next game for children will be Tuesday, March 14. Adults play Thursday, March 16th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.