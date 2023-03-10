DCSS providing suicide-prevention resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School system is pushing more students to use their resources when they’re in need of support.

The school system recently experienced a tragedy. One of its students took their life. School officials said their investigation found the reason was not connected to bullying. Because of the sensitivity of the situation, school leaders are not identifying the student or releasing which school they attended.

According to the CDC, one in four students considers suicide, and one in 10 attempt suicide nationwide. That’s something Dougherty County school leaders have sadly witnessed throughout the years.

“It’s a challenge nationwide with behavioral health concerns and we’re not immune to that. In fact, just last school year we had six suicidal ideations that were identified,” said Kenneth Dyer, superintendent of Dougherty County Schools.

Dyer said thankfully, there was intervention in all cases before anything bad could happen. Several factors including mental health issues and an experience of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic are what contributed to most of those situations.

“And they’re faced with challenges we haven’t seen before. Social media is one, of course, bullying is one, and cyberbullying in particular,” he said.

Some students also are impacted by past trauma. With the added natural stresses of school and balancing home life, it can be a lot for a student to handle.

Dyer said to help with the growing issue, he’s introduced open dialogue about mental health and negative stigmas, especially within the Black community.

“It’s not talked about widely and we have to stop that. We have to be open to having discussions about people not being okay,” he said.

Student depression is real and can go unnoticed by parents and teachers. That’s why the school system has been implementing resources to avoid more tragedies.

“It’s a real serious issue and one that we’re going to have to tackle as a community,” Dyer said.

One new resource is the Student Support and Empowerment Department, which started this year.

“Trying to be proactive, putting preventative measures in for our students. Our counselors teach social-emotional learning and what we want to do is just kind of teach basic competence skills,” said Tiffany Kennedy, executive director of student support and empowerment.

Right now, the school district has about 30 school counselors and seven social workers. Dyer said they are working to multiply that number with the help of Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I’m fortunate to be able to serve on Gov. Kemp’s superintendent’s advisory and he put in his budget, $15 million, to increase the number of counselors provided in schools across the state,” he said.

That budget could bring five new counselors into the school system, which ensures there are more trusted adults for students to rely on.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the 24-hour lifeline at 988. You can also click here for more school resources.

