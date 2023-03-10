Cook Co. Airport to receive federal funding from Georgia rural airport bill

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Airport will be one of five rural Georgia airports to receive a portion of $1.5 million in new federal funds.

The funds are intended to fix existing runways, build new hangars and new fencing.

The grant was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and was announced by Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff.

“Every day, Georgia’s airports take people to new heights, and this latest million-dollar grant will do the same for our state’s rural aviation infrastructure and economy,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “I’m proud to see this bipartisan legislation continue to result in meaningful investments for every corner of Georgia.”

