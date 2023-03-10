Ask the Expert
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said multiple trees fell onto the car and roadway during the storm.
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old girl died after a tree fell on the car she was riding in during a storm on Friday Afternoon, said the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The man driving the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Crump and Coach Roads in the eastern part of the county.

According to an LCSO update issued around 11 p.m., a preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was heading north on Crump Road during the storm when multiple trees began to fall onto the roadway and the vehicle.

The teen died at the scene. She was not identified. There is no word about the condition of the man.

The accident is still under investigation, according to LCSO.

It took several hours to clear the accident scene. Emergency and utility crews were still working to remove the downed trees and repair broken utility poles around midnight.

Sam Thomas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

