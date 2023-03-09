Ask the Expert
Sen. Warnock works on farm bill to create standards on agriculture technology

Warnock and Republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota have proposed the bill calling it the “Promoting Precision Agriculture Act.”
By Jim Wallace
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia is co-sponsoring a bill to establish standards for agriculture technology as part of the farm bill being worked on now.

The bill recommends that all farming technology manufacturers make it work together seamlessly.

Warnock and Republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota have proposed the bill calling it the “Promoting Precision Agriculture Act.”

The bill would create a federal working group to develop voluntary industry standards for agriculture technology. The group would encourage companies to design their robotics, censors, computers/monitors, drones and other equipment used in agriculture; so their technology is compatible with other manufacturers.

“Which will bring together ag focused technology companies to interconnectivity standards for their products. Making them easier to use and helping our farmers do their work more efficiently,” Warnock said.

This effort was recommended in the 2018 farm bill. Senator Warnock is on the Senate Agriculture Committee, now working on the 2023 farm bill.

