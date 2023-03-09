Ask the Expert
Multiple rounds of rain the next 7 days

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fine winter weather covers SGA with abundant sunshine, a light breeze and seasonal upper 60s low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, increasing clouds and cooler as lows drop into the low 50s.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy with isolated showers and highs lows 70s. Wetter weather is on tap Friday followed by gradual clearing through the evening.

A fantastic start to the weekend. Saturday sunny with highs in the upper 60s around 70. Clouds thicken on Sunday as showers and isolated thunderstorms return through the afternoon into early Monday. Drying out and turning colder through Thursday.

Temperatures drop below average with highs in the low 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s. Late week warming with chances of rain returning.

