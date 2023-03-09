Ask the Expert
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been taken to a trauma center after being shot in Americus, according to the Americus Police Department.

Police say they were called at 7 p.m. to the Barbara Battle Way area for a possible shooting.

After officers arrived, they say they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was initially taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center but was then taken by helicopter to a Macon trauma center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or (229) 937-9011.

