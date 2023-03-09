Ask the Expert
Ga. secretary of state announces new registered voter information system

The new system, called GARViS, will house voter records of 12 million people, including 7 million active voting records, and 833,000 inactive records, according to the secretary of state’s office.(Atlanta News First)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced a new system to house registered voter’s information.

Raffensperger announced in a press conference on Thursday that the system’s focus is on heightened security and technology innovation.

The new system, called GARViS, will house voter records of 12 million people, including 7 million active voting records, and 833,000 inactive records, according to the secretary of state’s office.

In total, over 100,000,000 voter history records will be stored in the new system.

GARViS replaces the former system, ENet.

“GARViS is a tremendous step forward in the security and accuracy of Georgia’s voter registration system,” Raffensperger said. “This voter registration system truly reinforces Georgia’s status as the No. 1 state in America for election administration.”

