Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics.(Source: CNN, David Lake)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) - Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting at a mall in Washington state.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Kemp was arrested Wednesday as part of their investigation into the alleged shooting in the Tacoma Mall’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the mall about 2 p.m. after shots were fired between two groups in two separate vehicles. According to police, one of the drivers fired several rounds at the passengers in the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Kemp was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pierce County Jail, where he was booked on a drive-by shooting charge. There is no word on when he is expected to appear in court.

Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics. At the time, he was one of few players drafted without playing in college.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
Daysia Sabb is a 16-year-old female weighing 95 pounds and measuring 5'2.
Albany police find missing teen
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Albany police search for home invasion suspects
A gun and police tape.
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
A common-law doctrine known as the “infancy defense” holds that children under 7 cannot be...
No charges for 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine