Rain, Some Strong Storms to end the week
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clouds today with building rain chances overnight. Rain with some strong storm tomorrow. Primary threats will be wind & hail. Saturday still looks spectacular. Rain returns later Sunday and lasts into early Monday. Temps cool by then. Colder mid-week may bring a light freeze to parts of Southwest Georgia.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
