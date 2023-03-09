Ask the Expert
Rain, Some Strong Storms to end the week
marginal risk of severe thunderstorms is starting to blossom here across the mid south from Dallas to Memphis to Jackson. A primary threat there's going to be l
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clouds today with building rain chances overnight. Rain with some strong storm tomorrow. Primary threats will be wind & hail. Saturday still looks spectacular. Rain returns later Sunday and lasts into early Monday. Temps cool by then. Colder mid-week may bring a light freeze to parts of Southwest Georgia.

