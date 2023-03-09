Clinch Pantherettes bring the state title back to Homerville

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Clinch County varsity girls basketball team defeated Lake Oconee Academy 45-42 to capture the Class A Division II state championship for the first time since 1993. Junior center Tyana Dorsey dominated inside the paint finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds. All five Panthers starters combined for the 45 points. They held the Lady Titans to 25 percent shooting in the game.

