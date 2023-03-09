Ask the Expert
APD: Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing, fighting

(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued arrest warrants for suspects wanted in a fight that led to a person being stabbed in the face.

Keyosha Styles, 22, Aniyah Robinson, 17 and Samuel White, 23, are all wanted on affray (public fighting) charges. Styles is also wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say they first learned of the incident when they were called to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on a report of a stabbing victim.

APD says Styles stabbed Robinson in the face and hit White.

The cause of the fight and the condition of the victim has not been released.

If anyone has information on the alleged stabbing, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

We have reached out to police for more information and will update you as we learn more.

