Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden McClendon (left), Jaylen Reeding (middle) and Elijah Young (right) were reportedly...
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident
The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, there have been over 1,000 eviction cases...
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Albany police search for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Carlos Watson leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder...
In fraud case, embattled Ozy Media is a no show
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
The estate of Mary Ann Elvington filed a wrongful death lawsuit on March 1 against OnStar and...
Slain woman’s estate sues OnStar alleging refusal to give location during kidnapping
A spooky bed-and-breakfast is available for booking in Florida.
Couple opens 'creepy but comfortable' bed-and-breakfast