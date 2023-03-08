Woman charged with over 25 warrants related to potential child abuse in Berrien Co.

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Madison Avery King was sentenced in Berrien County to life in prison.

In 2019, investigators with the Berrien County Sheriff`s Department were made notice of interaction on social media and internet activity in accordance with related potential sexual abuse.

King has been charged in both the state and federal court with a 25-year sentence in federal court.

King has been charged with over 20 warrants of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, computer pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Evidence was found from the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies from the residence of Gregory Johnson of Tallahassee, Fla.

Johnson and King were found conspiring to produce child pornography through phone followed by the finding of images supporting the abuse of a toddler.

King and Johnson were sentenced in federal court for the charges but King was returned to Berrien County to be prosecuted.

King was sentenced to life for aggravated sodomy, a life sentence for aggravated child molestation, and 50 years in prison for trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

This case was composed by the Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit J. Allen Lawson.

