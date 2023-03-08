Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman charged with over 25 warrants related to potential child abuse in Berrien Co.

Madison Avery King was sentenced to life in prison.
Madison Avery King was sentenced to life in prison.(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Madison Avery King was sentenced in Berrien County to life in prison.

In 2019, investigators with the Berrien County Sheriff`s Department were made notice of interaction on social media and internet activity in accordance with related potential sexual abuse.

King has been charged in both the state and federal court with a 25-year sentence in federal court.

King has been charged with over 20 warrants of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, computer pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Evidence was found from the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies from the residence of Gregory Johnson of Tallahassee, Fla.

Johnson and King were found conspiring to produce child pornography through phone followed by the finding of images supporting the abuse of a toddler.

King and Johnson were sentenced in federal court for the charges but King was returned to Berrien County to be prosecuted.

King was sentenced to life for aggravated sodomy, a life sentence for aggravated child molestation, and 50 years in prison for trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

This case was composed by the Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit J. Allen Lawson.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden McClendon (left), Jaylen Reeding (middle) and Elijah Young (right) were reportedly...
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident
The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, there have been over 1,000 eviction cases...
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Albany police search for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Lebray Berrien was sentenced to life in prison.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Adel murder
Jonathan Hardin was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.
Berrien Co. man sentenced to 60 years on child porn charge
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug trial on track to become Georgia’s longest in history