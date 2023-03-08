Upcoming teacher job fair set for Sumter Co. Schools

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, March 25, Sumter County Schools will host a teacher job fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Ignite College and Career Academy in Sumter County High School, 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway.

Sumter County Schools is hiring for certified teacher positions in early childhood, middle grades and high school.

Sumter County Schools will host a teacher job fair on March 25, 2023. (Source: Sumter County Schools)

For additional information, call the Sumter County Schools Human Resources Department at (229) 931-8500.

