Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Adel murder

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Adel, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

On Feb. 8, Lebray Berrien was given a life sentence for the Dec. 19, 2020 murder of Tenesha Mordon on Burch Street in Adel, according to officials.

Mordon’s body was found in a wooded area after members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Adel Police Department received a 911 call.

An autopsy by the GBI medical examiner’s office found Mordon died from multiple gunshot wounds from a 9mm handgun.

According to officials, Further investigation by the GBI led to Berrien’s arrest. The prosecution argued for life without the possibility of parole at sentencing.

