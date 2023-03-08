Ask the Expert
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Adel murder

Lebray Berrien was sentenced to life in prison.
Lebray Berrien was sentenced to life in prison.(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit District)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Adel, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

On Feb. 8, Lebray Berrien was given a life sentence for the Dec. 19, 2020 murder of Tenesha Mordon on Burch Street in Adel, according to officials.

Mordon’s body was found in a wooded area after members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Adel Police Department received a 911 call.

An autopsy by the GBI medical examiner’s office found Mordon died from multiple gunshot wounds from a 9mm handgun.

According to officials, Further investigation by the GBI led to Berrien’s arrest. The prosecution argued for life without the possibility of parole at sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

