‘I want to thank Mr. Robbins for saving my life’: Lowndes Co. Schools assistant principal saves second grader’s life

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Teachers play a big role in our lives. They’re not just instructors. They are role models and mentors, and sometimes, later in life, they’re our friends. But this story is about a South Georgia educator who is also a lifesaver!

John Robbins is an assistant principal at Dewar Elementary in Valdosta. He’s now being recognized as a hero after saving a second grader from choking in the lunchroom.

“I’m just very fortunate that I’ve been in enough school systems that thought it was important to provide us with this type of training so that we can react if the time comes,” Robbins said. “I think I was very lucky. God put me in the right place at the right time.”

The surveillance video from inside the lunchroom supports just what Robbins said. He was in the right place at the right time. Robbins was only a few feet away when Ayden starts choking. Robbins immediately noticed Ayden was in trouble and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Now Ayden has a hero, and a friend, for life.

“I want to thank Mr. Robbins for saving my life.” Ayden Wortham, the second grader who Mr. Robbins saved, said. “I’m very thankful that he gave me the Heimlich and got the chip out of my throat. He deserves the save my life award.”

Christina, Ayden's mom, says she couldn't be more thankful to still have Ayden here with her. (Source: WALB)

Ayden’s mother, Christina Delancey, says when she got that call, she was immediately on the way worrying was her baby was okay.

“I never imagined this happening, but now that it has, I want to refresh my training. I’m grateful — so grateful for them.” Delancey said. “There’s no words that can express my gratitude or emotions.”

Lowndes County Schools Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher, says she agrees with Ayden. Mr. Robbins indeed does deserve to recognize for his heroic actions.

“All Lowndes County Schools have a nurse on site and other staff members trained in CPR. Mr. Robbin’s actions are exactly why we have these safety measures in place,” Wilcher said.

Ayden’s mother says she’s not just thankful for Mr. Robbins’ actions, she’s inspired.

“We’re here for so many reasons that are for the best of these kids. We want to help them academically and behaviorally, but our main goal is to take the place of those parents while they’re here with us. We want to make sure they’re safe and make sure they get everything they need. So, we just have to really look out for them in all areas,” Robbins said.

