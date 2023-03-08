Ask the Expert
Cooler now, Wetter to end the week
Cool down commences! Lower humidity & a good breeze with tons of sun today. Clouds arrive tomorrow with a rain chance by afternoon. Rain likely Friday. Saturday
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cool down commences! Lower humidity & a good breeze with tons of sun today. Clouds arrive tomorrow with a rain chance by afternoon. Rain likely Friday. Saturday still looks spectacular. Sunday brings back the showers by afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected Sunday night and should come to an end midday Monday. Drier and colder by mid-week, next week. Frost is possible Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

