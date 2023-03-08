Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cooler 70s and rain chances return

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds and plenty of sunshine with warm 80s Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry, however spotty showers popped up in isolated areas across SGA. There’s a weak cold front sliding south, it’s the leading edge of slightly cooler air. Lows drop into the 50s followed by seasonal 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Following a mostly sunny Wednesday look for increasing clouds tomorrow night. Thursday cloudy with scattered showers and highs near average upper 60s. Next front slides east with widespread rain on Friday. Behind the front gradual clearing through the evening brings abundant sunshine on Saturday.

A nice start to the weekend with seasonal with lows around 50 and highs low 70s. Rain returns late Sunday through Monday morning. Drier and even cooler through the week as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation
Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation
Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, there have been over 1,000 eviction cases...
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.

Latest News

Cooler 70s and rain chance return
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday March 7
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Temps drop and rain chances rise