Cooler 70s and rain chances return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds and plenty of sunshine with warm 80s Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry, however spotty showers popped up in isolated areas across SGA. There’s a weak cold front sliding south, it’s the leading edge of slightly cooler air. Lows drop into the 50s followed by seasonal 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Following a mostly sunny Wednesday look for increasing clouds tomorrow night. Thursday cloudy with scattered showers and highs near average upper 60s. Next front slides east with widespread rain on Friday. Behind the front gradual clearing through the evening brings abundant sunshine on Saturday.

A nice start to the weekend with seasonal with lows around 50 and highs low 70s. Rain returns late Sunday through Monday morning. Drier and even cooler through the week as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 40s.

