Berrien Co. man sentenced to 60 years on child porn charge

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is facing 60 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to an official with the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Jonathan Hardin, 30, received the sentence on March 2, on a charge of producing child sexual assault material.

The case began when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received information from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office of a reported child molestation in October 2022, the judicial circuit confirmed.

The investigation led to authorities taking Hardin’s phone, which led to multiple other child sex crime charges.

Authorities say Hardin had multiple victims, including one in Florida, which led the district attorney and the sheriff’s office to seek federal prosecution.

The federal court system has no option for parole and Hardin will be 90 if and when his sentence ends.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national project that seeks to stop abuse and sexual crimes against children.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.