Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Berrien Co. man sentenced to 60 years on child porn charge

Jonathan Hardin was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.
Jonathan Hardin was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is facing 60 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to an official with the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Jonathan Hardin, 30, received the sentence on March 2, on a charge of producing child sexual assault material.

The case began when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received information from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office of a reported child molestation in October 2022, the judicial circuit confirmed.

The investigation led to authorities taking Hardin’s phone, which led to multiple other child sex crime charges.

Authorities say Hardin had multiple victims, including one in Florida, which led the district attorney and the sheriff’s office to seek federal prosecution.

The federal court system has no option for parole and Hardin will be 90 if and when his sentence ends.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national project that seeks to stop abuse and sexual crimes against children.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden McClendon (left), Jaylen Reeding (middle) and Elijah Young (right) were reportedly...
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident
The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, there have been over 1,000 eviction cases...
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Albany police search for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Lebray Berrien was sentenced to life in prison.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Adel murder
Madison Avery King was sentenced to life in prison.
Woman charged with over 25 warrants related to potential child abuse in Berrien Co.
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug trial on track to become Georgia’s longest in history