ASU to host interest meeting for new master’s program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) will have a new Master of Science in Athletic Training program.

ASU’s Darton College of Health Professions will host a virtual student interest meeting for the program on March 15 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to current and previous students and community members who are interested in learning more about the class.

Applicants must have completed a bachelor’s degree to qualify for the program. Course requirements, entrance requirements, curriculum and accreditation requirements will be discussed during the meeting.

Over 70% of athletic trainers have earned a master’s degree or higher, according to the National Association of Athletic Trainers (NATA).

“A master’s degree in athletic training from ASU will prepare students with the knowledge and skill-set to succeed in a career in treating athletes in the sports medicine industry,” according to ASU’s press release.

The program is set to start on May 30 — the beginning of the 2023 summer semester. The program will be offered in a hybrid format for six semesters.

