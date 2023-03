ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is trying to locate a missing teen.

Daysia Sabb, 16, was last seen leaving her house in the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive on March 7 around 11:30 p.m.

Officials describe Sabb as 5′2 and 95 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call APD at (299) 431-2100.

