Americus food truck festival set for Sunday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smell of different cuisines is set to bring people to Americus on Sunday.

The festival will be at Rylander Park.

What kind of food will be there?

๐Ÿง Debโ€™s Curbside Cupcakes

๐Ÿง Kona Ice

โ˜• Cozy Camper

๐Ÿ– Bโ€™s BBQ

๐Ÿจ Cool Scoops

๐Ÿ‹ Lemonade Mixology

๐ŸŽ‚ Salโ€™s Sweets and Eats

๐Ÿ— Smokin Chick On The Go

๐Ÿค The Shrimp Box

๐ŸŽญ A Lil Taste Of New Orleans

๐Ÿ” Bโ€™s Burgers

The food truck festival is set for Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

