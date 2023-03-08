Americus food truck festival set for Sunday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smell of different cuisines is set to bring people to Americus on Sunday.

The festival will be at Rylander Park.

What kind of food will be there?

🧁 Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes

🍧 Kona Ice

☕ Cozy Camper

🍖 B’s BBQ

🍨 Cool Scoops

🍋 Lemonade Mixology

🎂 Sal’s Sweets and Eats

🍗 Smokin Chick On The Go

🍤 The Shrimp Box

🎭 A Lil Taste Of New Orleans

🍔 B’s Burgers

The food truck festival is set for Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

