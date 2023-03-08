Ask the Expert
Americus food truck festival set for Sunday

The festival will be at Rylander Park.
The festival will be at Rylander Park.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smell of different cuisines is set to bring people to Americus on Sunday.

The festival will be at Rylander Park.

What kind of food will be there?
  • 🧁 Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes
  • 🍧 Kona Ice
  • ☕ Cozy Camper
  • 🍖 B’s BBQ
  • 🍨 Cool Scoops
  • 🍋 Lemonade Mixology
  • 🎂 Sal’s Sweets and Eats
  • 🍗 Smokin Chick On The Go
  • 🍤 The Shrimp Box
  • 🎭 A Lil Taste Of New Orleans
  • 🍔 B’s Burgers

The food truck festival is set for Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

