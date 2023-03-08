Americus food truck festival set for Sunday
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The smell of different cuisines is set to bring people to Americus on Sunday.
The festival will be at Rylander Park.
What kind of food will be there?
- 🧁 Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes
- 🍧 Kona Ice
- ☕ Cozy Camper
- 🍖 B’s BBQ
- 🍨 Cool Scoops
- 🍋 Lemonade Mixology
- 🎂 Sal’s Sweets and Eats
- 🍗 Smokin Chick On The Go
- 🍤 The Shrimp Box
- 🎭 A Lil Taste Of New Orleans
- 🍔 B’s Burgers
The food truck festival is set for Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.
