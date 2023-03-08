Alice Coachman, first Black Olympian and Albany native, honored in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Alice Coachman, the first Black Olympian and Albany native, was honored in Macon on Wednesday.

Coachman was inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College.

Casandra Grant, Coachman’s cousin, said growing up in the segregated south, Coachman overcame discrimination and unequal access to resources. But that didn’t stop her.

“I think Alice would say on this wonderful day, International Women’s Day, I think she would definitely say never give up on your dreams, always accomplish what you want. No one can stop you,” she said.

WALB News 10′s very own Karla Heath-Sands was in attendance at the induction ceremony for being the journalist who interviewed Coachman right in time for the Olympics. She talked with Coachman about how she became an athlete, and how she was treated internationally versus in her hometown.

Perseverance, determination and consistency are three small qualities that Coachman’s family would describe her work ethic to be.

“I have books and I always honor Alice. I was amongst the first black flight attendants for Delta Airlines dealing with never giving up and Alice was my inspiration in life, and I have honored her in every one of my books because of her fantastic achievements in life,” said Dr. Penny Elkins, Georgia Women of Achievement president.

Leaders of the Georgia Women of Achievement Committee encouraged those in attendance to allow trailblazers like Coachman to be an inspiration to never give up on their goals.

