Albany police search for home invasion suspects

Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for suspects who were involved in a home invasion.

The incident happened in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue. Police say multiple people were injured during the home invasion.

The number of people injured and the severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

Photo of an Albany home invasion suspect.
Photo of an Albany home invasion suspect.(Source: Albany Police Department)
Photo of an Albany home invasion suspect.
Photo of an Albany home invasion suspect.(Source: Albany Police Department)

If anyone has information on the alleged crime, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100, or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

We have reached out to APD for more information and will update you as we learn more.

