Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies

FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — About 4,500 soldiers will deploy this summer from Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia to Europe, where they will train with NATO allies as part of a troop buildup the U.S. has maintained in the region since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Maj. Gen. Charles D. Constanza and his 3rd Infantry Division command staff will deploy for an estimated nine months along with soldiers from the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade, Division Artillery Brigade and Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Stewart officials said Wednesday.

“We have trained hard and are confident in our ability to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to answer the nation’s call,” Costanza said in a news release.

The Georgia-based soldiers will head to Poland and Latvia to replace units from the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson, Colorado, and the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 soldiers from the 3rd Infantry’s Combat Aviation Brigade are preparing to begin a European rotation this spring. They received their deployment orders last fall.

The U.S. military has maintained a greater presence in Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine last year to show support for NATO allies and deter further Russian aggression in the region. They have not been involved in the fighting in Ukraine.

The Army rushed about 3,800 soldiers from Fort Stewart’s 1st Armored Brigade overseas a year ago barely a week after the invasion began. Those troops returned home to Georgia over the summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden McClendon (left), Jaylen Reeding (middle) and Elijah Young (right) were reportedly...
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, there have been over 1,000 eviction cases...
Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.
Photo of Albany home invasion suspects.
Albany police search for home invasion suspects

Latest News

Thomasville to begin survey to preserve historic landmarks
Thomasville set to begin first city-wide historic landmarks survey since 2001
Southwell Medical in Adel has emphasized growing its outpatient surgery volume since opening...
Cook Co. hospital recognized for outstanding patient experience
A gun and police tape.
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting
APD: Suspects wanted in Albany face stabbing, fighting
Alice Coachman, first Black Olympian and Albany native, honored in Macon
Alice Coachman, first Black Olympian and Albany native, honored in Macon