Temps drop and rain chances rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and unseasonably warm 80s kick off the week. Tonight, patchy fog with mild lows in the low 60s. Tuesday morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and warm 80s.

Expect a drop in temperatures as a backdoor cold front usher in cooler air late Tuesday into Wednesday. The front slides through virtually dry however rain chances rise the end of the week. Highs drop back to average low 70s with lows in the 50s.

Another cold front slides east on Friday with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Behind the front not much of a cool down as highs hold in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Rain chances gradually return late Sunday into Monday. Next week brings a more significant drop in temperatures for a return to winter.

