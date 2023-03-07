Sherwood Christian Academy mock trial team heads to state championship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sherwood Christian Academy’s (SCA) first mock trial team will be headed to the state mock trial competition in Gwinnett County on March 18-19 after placing first in the district competition.

The Georgia State High School Mock Trial Competition will be held in the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Building.

“We were so excited to be a part of the competition put on by the State Bar of Georgia. Our team began practice later in the school year, but even with a truncated practice schedule, our students and attorney coaches put together a fierce and highly competitive team! None of this would have been possible without some incredibly bright and motivated students,” James Byrd, SCA’s high school guidance counselor, said.

The Georgia Mock Trial Competition website says students will act as attorneys and witnesses in the mock court case. Professional attorneys and judges will act as presiding judges and jurors or evaluators.

“Teams are evaluated on their ability to make a logical, cohesive and persuasive presentation, rather than on the legal merits of the case,” the Georgia Mock Trial Competition website states.

