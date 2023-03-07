Man’s best scam: Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about puppy scams

The sheriff’s office is warning against possible puppy scams.
The sheriff's office is warning against possible puppy scams.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to make sure they are not scammed when it comes to picking their new “furever” best friend.

How do you avoid a puppy scam?
  1. Do your research and only buy from a reputable breeder
  2. Don’t buy a puppy without seeing it in person
  3. Do a reverse image search of the picture of the potential pet
  4. Don’t wire money, use a cash app or a gift card

“We have all seen posts and pics on Facebook offering purebred puppies for a small fee or just a rehoming fee. Beware. This is usually a scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said purebred dogs are never free or cheap.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

