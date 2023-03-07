Man’s best scam: Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about puppy scams

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to make sure they are not scammed when it comes to picking their new “furever” best friend.

The sheriff’s office is warning against possible puppy scams.

How do you avoid a puppy scam?

Do your research and only buy from a reputable breeder Don’t buy a puppy without seeing it in person Do a reverse image search of the picture of the potential pet Don’t wire money, use a cash app or a gift card

“We have all seen posts and pics on Facebook offering purebred puppies for a small fee or just a rehoming fee. Beware. This is usually a scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said purebred dogs are never free or cheap.

