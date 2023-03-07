GSW donates 1,600 stuffed animals to Phoebe Sumter

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the athletes of Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) delivered a truckload of teddy bears to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center hosting the second Teddy Bear Toss.

During a men’s basketball game, fans were asked to bring and donate stuffed animals to the GSW arena. When the opposing team scored the first basket, everyone threw the stuffed animals on the court.

The game was stopped for a moment so fans could collect their belongings.

There were an average of 1,600 stuffed animals, increasing the previous year’s collection by 33%.

The event was formed by the 10 sports offered by GSW, where different athletes from each athletic program participated.

The teddy bears will be used to accompany newborns, young patients in the emergency room and patients in the outpatient pediatric clinic.

The stuffed animals will be given out in the ER, NICU and pediatric unit on Phoebe`s main campus.

Through Phoebe`s Network of Trust, some of the stuffed animals will be offered to partner agencies for children in crisis.

“Georgia Southwestern really is a jewel in our community. We’re so fortunate to have a university of that caliber in Americus, and I am grateful that Phoebe has such a close partnership with them,” Carlyle Watson, Phoebe Sumter CEO, said.

For the third annual Teddy Bear Toss next season, the goal is at least 2,000 stuffed animals.

