Georgia Senate: $6,000 for those leaving low-rated schools

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate.
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover day at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta.((AP Photo/Alex Slitz))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Senate is supporting a plan to give $6,000 educational vouchers to students who would otherwise attend low-performing schools, part of a nationwide push for what supporters call education savings accounts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate. Voucher bills have historically gotten cooler receptions in that chamber.

Supporters argue that the vouchers for private school tuition, home schooling supplies, therapy, tutoring or even early college courses for high school students would help students who aren’t well-served by poor-performing schools.

“I have said in most instances, public education is the best option,” said Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican. “It was the best option for my child. But I recognize that it is not the best option for each and every child, each and every day.”

Facing opposition, supporters on Monday cut the bill down so that only children who live in the attendance zones served by the schools scoring in the lowest 25% of the state’s rating system could benefit. Before then, students who attended all public schools statewide, as well as any student eligible to enter kindergarten or first grade could have benefitted. Students currently in private school would not qualify.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

