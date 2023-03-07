Georgia Dept. of Economic Development’s 2023 International VIP tour stops in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, 70 members of the Georgia-based consular are coming from all over the world to visit the Good Life City.

The event was part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s 2023 International VIP tour.

The three-day tour has been hosted for more than 30 years. It provides an opportunity for areas like South Georgia to be spotlighted.

Organizers said Georgia is home to representation from over 70 countries. Tours like this help develop economic and cultural relations between foreign governments and the Southeastern U.S.

“The reality is that a lot of these countries represent their countries to the entire Southeast,” said Nico Wijnberg, Georgia’s chief of protocol and director of international relations. “So when they travel, they typically leave the state of Georgia and our goal as a state is to showcase the entire state of Georgia and show a region in Georgia every year. And look at the diverse ways in which economic development benefits this specific region.”

On Wednesday, the VIP tour will stop in Thomasville where the 70 members can see more of what South Georgia has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.