Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Clinch Co. man

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld a murder conviction for a Clinch County man.

Steven Monroe appealed his convictions for malice murder and related offenses in relation to the 2014 shooting death of Clayton Cross, along with other aggravated assault charges.

According to the decision, Monroe’s appeal stated the evidence was insufficient to support his convictions for violating Georgia’s Gang Act and his convictions on all counts related to Clark.

“Monroe further alleges that the trial court abused its discretion by denying his motion for mistrial based upon alleged juror misconduct, erred by failing to charge the jury on self-defense, improperly admitted opinion evidence at trial, and erred during sentencing. Finally, Monroe alleges that he received ineffective assistance of counsel,” the decision said.

Monroe’s convictions related to weapon charges and the Georgia Supreme Court remanded the case back to the trial court to correct sentencing errors.

