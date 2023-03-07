Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Clinch Co. man

File Photo: Steven Monroe appealed his convictions for malice murder and related offenses in...
File Photo: Steven Monroe appealed his convictions for malice murder and related offenses in relation to the 2014 shooting death of Clayton Cross, along with other aggravated assault charges. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld his murder conviction.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld a murder conviction for a Clinch County man.

Steven Monroe appealed his convictions for malice murder and related offenses in relation to the 2014 shooting death of Clayton Cross, along with other aggravated assault charges.

According to the decision, Monroe’s appeal stated the evidence was insufficient to support his convictions for violating Georgia’s Gang Act and his convictions on all counts related to Clark.

“Monroe further alleges that the trial court abused its discretion by denying his motion for mistrial based upon alleged juror misconduct, erred by failing to charge the jury on self-defense, improperly admitted opinion evidence at trial, and erred during sentencing. Finally, Monroe alleges that he received ineffective assistance of counsel,” the decision said.

Monroe’s convictions related to weapon charges and the Georgia Supreme Court remanded the case back to the trial court to correct sentencing errors.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation
Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation
Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
The homeowner told an officer that they originally thought the gunshots were coming from far...
APD: Albany home shot at 19 times, third shooting in less than a year

Latest News

According to officials, Jaylen Redding, 19, Jayden McClendon, 18, and Elijah Young, 21, were...
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident
The sheriff’s office is warning against possible puppy scams.
Man’s best scam: Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about puppy scams
Four people were arrested in a sting called “Operation Threat Level Midnight,” which started on...
4 arrested in GBI sex trafficking, child porn sting
There is a missing pig in the Oakview Church Post Road-Stinnet Avenue Lane area of Seminole...
Missing pig on the loose in Seminole Co.