4 arrested in GBI sex trafficking, child porn sting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a sex trafficking and child porn sting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Four people were arrested in a sting called “Operation Threat Level Midnight,” which started on March 2 and lasted for three days.

Those arrested were:

Fudencio Ruiz Tum, 36, from Cairo, was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

Alex Terrell Harvey, 36, from Albany, was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

Jason Zaborske, 48, from Tallahassee, Fla., was charged with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation

David Salas, 45, from Leesburg, was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

The GBI said more charges and arrests are possible.

The operation, which was centered in Bainbridge, saw 11 law enforcement agencies and the United State Attorney`s Office Middle District of Georgia take part.

The GBI said those arrested visited areas around South Georgia with the intent to meet with a child for sexual activities.

Four mobile phones were obtained for evidence.

The ultimate goal of the operation was to identify any person who was involved in sexually explicit communication with underage children on the internet, arranged to engage in sexual actions, or travel with the intent to perform sexual actions, according to the GBI.

The operation, the GBI said, targeted those that attempted to exploit children for sex.

Since 2014, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested over 160 people in similar operations.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870 or send an anonymous tip online.

