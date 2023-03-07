Ask the Expert
3 arrested in Sunday Albany shooting incident

According to officials, Jaylen Redding, 19, Jayden McClendon, 18, and Elijah Young, 21, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) made multiple arrests in an aggravated assault case.

According to officials, Jaylen Redding, 19, Jayden McClendon, 18, and Elijah Young, 21, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving.

APD officers responded to the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue on Sunday about a shooting.

According to officials, the victim heard a knock on the door followed by gunfire. The victim told police this was the second time their residence was targeted.

The officers who responded saw two vehicles speeding away from the scene. The vehicles and their occupants were later found at a residence in the 3300 block of Newton Road.

According to officials, officers recovered ammunition, a 9mm Glock, a .45 caliber handgun and a Tech 9 during a search.

Police said additional charges are pending.

WALB News 10 has reached out for copies of mugshots.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

