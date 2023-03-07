2 people shot in the leg in separate Albany shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot in the leg on Monday, according to Albany police reports.

The first shooting happened in the 500 block of Swift Street at an apartment complex around 1 a.m.

Police were called after a woman reported she was hit in her leg by a gunshot while outside her apartment. The victim told police she did not see who shot her.

The second shooting happened Monday night in the 1100 block of East Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim told police that he was shot in the leg after three people approached him and one shot him.

An APD officer found five bullet casings nearby.

The victim also said he did not know who shot him.

