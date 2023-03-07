Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 people shot in the leg in separate Albany shootings

Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.(Source: Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot in the leg on Monday, according to Albany police reports.

The first shooting happened in the 500 block of Swift Street at an apartment complex around 1 a.m.

Police were called after a woman reported she was hit in her leg by a gunshot while outside her apartment. The victim told police she did not see who shot her.

The second shooting happened Monday night in the 1100 block of East Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim told police that he was shot in the leg after three people approached him and one shot him.

An APD officer found five bullet casings nearby.

The victim also said he did not know who shot him.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue.
Man killed in Nicholls officer-involved shooting
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation
Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation
Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
The homeowner told an officer that they originally thought the gunshots were coming from far...
APD: Albany home shot at 19 times, third shooting in less than a year

Latest News

Georgia Southwestern donates 1,600 stuffed animals to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
GSW donates 1,600 stuffed animals to Phoebe Sumter
Diagram of pickleball courts are making their way to Valdosta at McKey Park.
Pickleball courts are making their way to Valdosta
WALB
Ossoff working to secure funding to improve water infrastructure in Albany
WALB
Do police shoot to kill: Breaking down police training following 2 SWGA officer-involved shootings