Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Thomasville City Schools appointed Dr. Tina McBride as interim superintendent.

McBride is a 1991 graduate of Thomasville High School.

McBride obtained her Bachelor of Science from Albany State University in special education, a master’s in special education with a specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University and a Doctorate in Education from Capella University.

McBride has served Thomasville City Schools for more than 25 years serving in several roles including teacher, interim superintendent and interim human resources director. She also holds the position of director of student services.

‘We are honored by the service of so many wonderful teachers and leaders like Dr. McBride, and look forward to her leadership in this interim period,” the city school system said in a Facebook post.

