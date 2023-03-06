Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent

Dr. Tina McBride was appointed as interim superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.
Dr. Tina McBride was appointed as interim superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.(walb)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Thomasville City Schools appointed Dr. Tina McBride as interim superintendent.

McBride is a 1991 graduate of Thomasville High School.

McBride obtained her Bachelor of Science from Albany State University in special education, a master’s in special education with a specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University and a Doctorate in Education from Capella University.

McBride has served Thomasville City Schools for more than 25 years serving in several roles including teacher, interim superintendent and interim human resources director. She also holds the position of director of student services.

‘We are honored by the service of so many wonderful teachers and leaders like Dr. McBride, and look forward to her leadership in this interim period,” the city school system said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter to host annual kitten shower

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Felicity Felder
The shelter is asking for donations to support the kittens. For those that cannot donate supplies, the shelter is asking you to donate your time.

News

Law enforcement on scene of officer-involved shooting in Nicholls

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WALB News Team
The incident happened around Birmingham Avenue and North Johnson Street.

News

SCFR responded to Sunday early morning residential structure fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
A Facebook post by SCFR about the fire encourages all residents to have a working smoke detector and fire extinguisher in their home and learn how and when to use them.

News

Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement

Updated: 17 hours ago
Travis Luke grew up in South Albany. He spent many years in federal prison, but now parents trust him to guide their children in the right direction

Latest News

News

Invitational diving event trains Olympic-level divers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Fallon Howard
People from South Florida to Ohio came to the invitation-only diving competition to put their diving skills to the test.

News

Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fredando Jackson says to hold off on planting summer crops until early April in anticipation of cold weather.

News

Invitational diving event trains Olympic-level divers

Updated: 18 hours ago
People from South Florida to Ohio came to the invitation-only diving competition to put their diving skills to the test.

News

Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anthony Bordanaro
Fredando Jackson says to hold off on planting summer crops until early April in anticipation of cold weather.

News

Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Anthony Bordanaro
Travis Luke grew up in South Albany. He spent many years in federal prison, but now parents trust him to guide their children in the right direction

News

Man drowns in Willow Lake in Albany

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Richard Thomas reportedly drowned in Willow Lake on Saturday.