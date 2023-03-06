Ask the Expert
South Georgia Medical Center doctor recognized as cancer treatment innovator

Dr. Samuel Ofori was recognized as one of 26 cancer innovators in Georgia by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.(Source: South Georgia Medical Center)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A doctor at the South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center was just recognized among Georgia cancer innovators.

Dr. Samuel Ofori, hematologist and oncologist at the Pearlman Cancer Center, was recognized as one of 26 innovators in cancer care for 2023 by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education (CORE).

According to Ga. CORE, Ofori, “embraces the original vision of collaboration and advancement throughout the state’s cancer care ecosystem and works today to continue to enhance cancer research and exceptional care for all Georgians.”

Additionally, Pearlman is one of five Georgia National Cancer Institute (NCI) Community Oncology Research Programs (NCORP) clinical trial sites in the state. It is the only clinical trial site located south of Columbus and Savannah.

Pearlman offers a variety of cancer treatment options like radiation therapy, surgical oncology and clinical trials to 15 counties in Southern Georgia.

More residents must be available to participate in new treatments and studies to improve cancer care in Georgia and prevent and control cancer, according to NCORP.

Three out of four Georgians are now within reach of new prevention, control and treatment trials in NCORP’s seventh year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

